Paymentus
Paymentus Salaries

Paymentus's salary ranges from $40,211 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Japan at the low-end to $108,242 for a Solution Architect in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Paymentus. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $106K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$40.2K
Marketing
$108K
Product Manager
$94.9K
Solution Architect
$108K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Paymentus is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $108,242. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Paymentus is $106,060.

