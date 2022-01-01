Company Directory
Securian Financial
Securian Financial Salaries

Securian Financial's salary ranges from $70,316 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Canada at the low-end to $171,638 for a Actuary in United States at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $81K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Actuary
$172K
Business Analyst
$74.6K

Data Analyst
$77.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$126K
Product Designer
$70.3K
Product Manager
$109K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Securian Financial is Actuary at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $171,638. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Securian Financial is $94,838.

