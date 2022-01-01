← Company Directory
Desjardins Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Desjardins Group Salaries

Desjardins Group's salary ranges from $34,648 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $92,295 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Desjardins Group. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
N7 $53K
N8 $61.8K
N9 $72.5K
N10 $81.1K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $84.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $66.5K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Actuary
$75.6K
Administrative Assistant
$44.1K
Business Analyst
$88.5K
Business Development
$60.2K
Customer Service
$34.6K
Data Analyst
$64.1K
Data Science Manager
$92.3K
Data Scientist
$84.2K
Financial Analyst
$37.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$75.2K
Management Consultant
$77.8K
Marketing
$45.1K
Product Designer
$68.5K
Project Manager
$81K
Sales
$40.9K
Solution Architect
$91.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Desjardins Group is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $92,295. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Desjardins Group is $70,494.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Desjardins Group

Related Companies

  • Manulife
  • FirstBank
  • Klarna
  • BNP Paribas
  • Royal Bank of Scotland
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources