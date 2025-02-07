Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Desjardins Group ranges from CA$74.4K per year for N7 to CA$114K per year for N10. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$94.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Desjardins Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
N7
CA$74.4K
CA$69.5K
CA$0
CA$4.9K
N8
CA$86.7K
CA$79.4K
CA$1.1K
CA$6.3K
N9
CA$102K
CA$94K
CA$0
CA$7.7K
N10
CA$114K
CA$101K
CA$0
CA$12.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***