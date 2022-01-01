← Company Directory
Royal Bank of Scotland
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Royal Bank of Scotland Salaries

Royal Bank of Scotland's salary ranges from $19,597 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in India at the low-end to $251,250 for a Investment Banker in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Royal Bank of Scotland. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$36.2K
Financial Analyst
$19.6K
Investment Banker
$251K
Software Engineer
$102K
Software Engineering Manager
$165K
Technical Program Manager
$23.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Royal Bank of Scotland is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Royal Bank of Scotland is $68,843.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Royal Bank of Scotland

Related Companies

  • Starling Bank
  • USAA
  • Vanguard
  • TD Ameritrade
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources