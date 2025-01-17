← Company Directory
Nubank
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Nubank Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in Brazil at Nubank totals R$252K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in Brazil package totals R$265K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nubank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC3
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
IC4
R$252K
R$199K
R$39.9K
R$13.3K
IC5
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
IC6
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve R$173K+ (sometimes R$1.73M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Nubank, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Nubank in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$509,571. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nubank for the Data Scientist role in Brazil is R$235,370.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nubank

Related Companies

  • Desjardins Group
  • Klarna
  • Yandex
  • Tower Research Capital
  • BNP Paribas
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources