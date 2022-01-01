← Company Directory
Morningstar
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Morningstar Salaries

Morningstar's salary ranges from $7,048 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $208,750 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Morningstar. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $51.5K
Software Engineer $77.5K
Senior Software Engineer $99.8K
Lead Software Engineer $116K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $102K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $209K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

57 24
57 24
Data Scientist
Median $130K
Business Analyst
Median $104K
Business Development
$207K
Data Analyst
$77.2K
Data Science Manager
$92.6K
Financial Analyst
$178K
Hardware Engineer
$141K
Human Resources
$7K
Investment Banker
$101K
Management Consultant
$88.3K
Marketing
$73.3K
Marketing Operations
$126K
Product Designer
$180K
Project Manager
$129K
Sales
$90.8K
Sales Engineer
$76.6K
Venture Capitalist
$131K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Morningstar, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Morningstar is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $208,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Morningstar is $102,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Morningstar

Related Companies

  • State Street
  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Chase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources