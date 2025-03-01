← Company Directory
Morningstar
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Morningstar Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Morningstar ranges from CA$72K per year for Associate Software Engineer to CA$162K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Morningstar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
CA$72K
CA$69.5K
CA$0
CA$2.6K
Software Engineer
CA$108K
CA$98.4K
CA$0
CA$9.9K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$140K
CA$127K
CA$0
CA$12K
Lead Software Engineer
CA$162K
CA$139K
CA$4.1K
CA$18.1K
CA$224K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Morningstar, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Morningstar in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$166,634. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Morningstar for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$134,730.

Other Resources