Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Morningstar ranges from CA$72K per year for Associate Software Engineer to CA$162K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Morningstar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
CA$72K
CA$69.5K
CA$0
CA$2.6K
Software Engineer
CA$108K
CA$98.4K
CA$0
CA$9.9K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$140K
CA$127K
CA$0
CA$12K
Lead Software Engineer
CA$162K
CA$139K
CA$4.1K
CA$18.1K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)