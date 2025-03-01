← Company Directory
Morningstar
  Salaries
  Data Science Manager

  All Data Science Manager Salaries

Morningstar Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in Romania at Morningstar ranges from RON 350K to RON 510K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Morningstar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 402K - RON 458K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 350KRON 402KRON 458KRON 510K
Common Range
Possible Range

RON 743K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Morningstar, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Morningstar in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 509,962. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Morningstar for the Data Science Manager role in Romania is RON 350,059.

