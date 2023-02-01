Company Directory
Loblaw Companies
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Loblaw Companies Salaries

Loblaw Companies's salary ranges from $22,348 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $167,629 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Loblaw Companies. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $92.6K
Data Scientist
Median $86.5K
Data Analyst
Median $55.9K
Poll

Will the AI bubble pop?

Been seeing more and more doomer posts on Reddit and Twitter about the AI bubble popping, all while the news cycles cover how companies are laying off people cause of AI, or how Sam Altman and that guy from Apple are going to make an all-new AI device.

Do ya'll think this is a bubble that'll pop sometime soon or is this actually just the new normal?

18 26View Results

Select one

828 participants

18 26View Results
Business Analyst
Median $46.2K
Customer Service
$25.2K
Data Science Manager
$82.3K
Graphic Designer
$141K
Human Resources
$26.3K
Product Designer
$68.2K
Program Manager
$168K
Project Manager
$99.5K
Recruiter
$54.4K
Sales
$22.3K
Venture Capitalist
$101K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Loblaw Companies is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $167,629. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Loblaw Companies is $75,282.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Loblaw Companies

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Snap
  • Roblox
  • Coinbase
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources