Loblaw Companies
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Loblaw Companies Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in Canada package at Loblaw Companies totals CA$64.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Loblaw Companies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Loblaw Companies
Analyst
Brampton, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$64.1K
Level
L3
Base
CA$64.1K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Loblaw Companies?

CA$222K

Latest Salary Submissions
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Loblaw Companies in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$101,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Loblaw Companies for the Business Analyst role in Canada is CA$64,068.

Other Resources