Lime
Lime Salaries

Lime's salary ranges from $20,287 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Poland at the low-end to $327,630 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lime. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
L4 $201K
L5 $213K
L6 $241K
Product Manager
Median $218K
Business Operations Manager
$179K
Business Analyst
$92.4K
Business Development
$143K
Customer Service
$20.3K
Data Analyst
$65.5K
Data Scientist
$191K
Human Resources
$128K
Information Technologist (IT)
$271K
Legal
$114K
Marketing Operations
$180K
Mechanical Engineer
$203K
Product Designer
$179K
Project Manager
$145K
Recruiter
$89.4K
Sales
$259K
Software Engineering Manager
$328K
UX Researcher
$178K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Lime, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lime is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $327,630. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lime is $179,100.

