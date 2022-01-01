← Company Directory
Klaviyo
Klaviyo Salaries

Klaviyo's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $402,000 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Klaviyo. Last updated: 6/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $148K
Software Engineer II $194K
Senior Software Engineer $261K
Lead Software Engineer I $332K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
Median $200K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $344K

Data Scientist
Median $148K
Solution Architect
Median $185K

Data Architect

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $131K
Product Designer
Median $150K
Accountant
$74.6K
Customer Service
$102K
Customer Success
$86.6K
Data Analyst
$161K
Human Resources
$402K
Legal
$137K
Marketing
Median $185K
Program Manager
$139K
Recruiter
$255K
Sales
$205K
Sales Engineer
$204K
Total Rewards
$262K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Klaviyo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Klaviyo is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $402,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Klaviyo is $185,000.

Other Resources