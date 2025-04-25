← Company Directory
Klaviyo
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Klaviyo Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Klaviyo ranges from $148K per year for Software Engineer I to $332K per year for Lead Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Klaviyo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$148K
$123K
$21.7K
$3.3K
Software Engineer II
$194K
$153K
$38.9K
$1.9K
Senior Software Engineer
$257K
$196K
$60.4K
$800
Lead Software Engineer I
$332K
$240K
$92.3K
$0
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Klaviyo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Klaviyo in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $332,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Klaviyo for the Software Engineer role in United States is $190,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Klaviyo

Related Companies

  • Stride Consulting
  • Mozilla
  • Proofpoint
  • Envoy
  • Lattice
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources