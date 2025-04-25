Software Engineer compensation in United States at Klaviyo ranges from $148K per year for Software Engineer I to $332K per year for Lead Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Klaviyo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$148K
$123K
$21.7K
$3.3K
Software Engineer II
$194K
$153K
$38.9K
$1.9K
Senior Software Engineer
$257K
$196K
$60.4K
$800
Lead Software Engineer I
$332K
$240K
$92.3K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Klaviyo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
