All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at Lime ranges from $201K per year for L4 to $241K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $200K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lime's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$201K
$146K
$42.4K
$13.2K
L5
$213K
$175K
$36K
$2.3K
L6
$241K
$214K
$16K
$11.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Lime, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)