Lime
  Data Scientist
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Lime Data Scientist Salaries

Last updated: 3/30/2025

Average Total Compensation

RUB 741K - RUB 844K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RUB 655KRUB 741KRUB 844KRUB 931K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Lime, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Lime in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 930,538. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lime for the Data Scientist role in Russia is RUB 654,531.

Other Resources