Lime
  Salaries
  Customer Service

  All Customer Service Salaries

Lime Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Poland at Lime ranges from PLN 66.7K to PLN 93.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lime's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 72.2K - PLN 83.9K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 66.7KPLN 72.2KPLN 83.9KPLN 93.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Lime, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Lime in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 93,362. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lime for the Customer Service role in Poland is PLN 66,687.

