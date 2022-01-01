← Company Directory
Intuitive
Intuitive Salaries

Intuitive's salary ranges from $70,350 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Korea, South at the low-end to $442,775 for a Accountant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Intuitive. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $121K
Software Engineer 3 $217K
Senior Software Engineer $286K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Mechanical Engineer 3 $185K
Senior Mechanical Engineer $244K
Staff Mechanical Engineer $352K

Manufacturing Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $306K

Product Designer
Median $218K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Product Manager 3 $245K
Senior Product Manager $305K
Technical Program Manager
Median $235K
Data Scientist
Median $165K
Financial Analyst
Median $127K
Project Manager
Median $223K
Business Analyst
Median $178K
Solution Architect
Median $360K

Data Architect

Biomedical Engineer
Median $200K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $303K
Accountant
$443K
Administrative Assistant
$98K
Controls Engineer
$205K
Data Analyst
$128K
Data Science Manager
$365K
Human Resources
$112K
Information Technologist (IT)
$163K
Legal
$139K
Management Consultant
$243K
Marketing
$236K
Product Design Manager
$320K
Program Manager
$240K
Sales
$70.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$318K
Technical Writer
$101K
UX Researcher
$278K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Intuitive, RSU + Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Offers RSU and Non iSo stock options

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Intuitive is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $442,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intuitive is $228,780.

