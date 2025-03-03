← Company Directory
Intuitive
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Financial Analyst

  • All Financial Analyst Salaries

Intuitive Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in United States package at Intuitive totals $127K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intuitive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Intuitive
Financial Analyst
Sunnyvale, CA
Total per year
$127K
Level
hidden
Base
$127K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Intuitive?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Intuitive, RSU + Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Offers RSU and Non iSo stock options



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Financial Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Intuitive in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $233,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intuitive for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $110,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Intuitive

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Square
  • Twilio
  • Okta
  • Nvidia
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources