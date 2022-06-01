← Company Directory
Smith+Nephew
Smith+Nephew Salaries

Smith+Nephew's salary ranges from $78,500 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $150,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Smith+Nephew. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $150K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $78.5K
Sales
Median $110K

Project Manager
$116K
Software Engineering Manager
$85.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Smith+Nephew is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Smith+Nephew is $110,000.

