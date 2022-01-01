← Company Directory
Zimmer Biomet
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zimmer Biomet Salaries

Zimmer Biomet's salary ranges from $50,736 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in France at the low-end to $177,359 for a Product Design Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zimmer Biomet. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Biomedical Engineer
$71.9K
Business Analyst
Median $105K
Mechanical Engineer
$128K
Product Designer
$66.1K
Product Design Manager
$177K
Software Engineer
$68.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$102K
Technical Program Manager
$50.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zimmer Biomet is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,359. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zimmer Biomet is $86,936.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zimmer Biomet

Related Companies

  • Henry Schein
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Hologic
  • Cerner
  • General Motors
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources