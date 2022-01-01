← Company Directory
Intuitive
Intuitive Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Paternity Leave

  • Maternity Leave

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Disability Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Sick Time

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Gym Discount

    • Home
  • Remote Work

    Provide desk and chair

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

  • Employee Discount

    • Transportation
  • Bikes on Campus

    • Other
  • Parents Support

    Milk Stork, KinderCare tuition, KinderCare backup care​​​​​ (U.S. only)

  • Identity Restoration Services

    U.S. employees only

  • Donation Match

