Intuitive
Intuitive Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in United States package at Intuitive totals $306K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intuitive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
Intuitive
Senior FPGA Engineer
Sunnyvale, CA
Total per year
$306K
Level
Senior Hardware Engineer
Base
$220K
Stock (/yr)
$46.8K
Bonus
$39.3K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Intuitive?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Intuitive, RSU + Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Offers RSU and Non iSo stock options



Included Titles

FPGA Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Intuitive in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $367,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intuitive for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $267,000.

