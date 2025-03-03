Software Engineer compensation in United States at Intuitive ranges from $119K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $290K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $214K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intuitive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$119K
$109K
$10.8K
$0
Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 3
$217K
$163K
$36.6K
$17.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$290K
$185K
$83.5K
$20.8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuitive, RSU + Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
Offers RSU and Non iSo stock options
