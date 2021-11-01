← Company Directory
ING Salaries

ING's salary ranges from $19,900 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in Netherlands at the low-end to $147,717 for a Human Resources in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ING. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $62.8K
Software Engineer 2 $70.3K
Software Engineer 3 $88K
Software Engineer 4 $105K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $82.7K
Product Manager
Median $105K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $131K
Accountant
$26.6K
Business Analyst
$94K
Business Development
$99.5K
Data Analyst
$32K
Data Science Manager
$88.2K
Financial Analyst
$80.9K
Human Resources
$148K
Information Technologist (IT)
$92.2K
Investment Banker
$95.5K
Management Consultant
$76.4K
Product Designer
$66.7K
Product Design Manager
$102K
Program Manager
$54.6K
Project Manager
$108K
Recruiter
$36.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.9K
Solution Architect
$92.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ING is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,717. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ING is $88,109.

