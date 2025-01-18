Backend Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands at ING ranges from €61.1K per year for Software Engineer 2 to €101K per year for Software Engineer 4. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €86.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ING's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer 2
€61.1K
€61.1K
€0
€0
Software Engineer 3
€90.4K
€87.8K
€0
€2.6K
Software Engineer 4
€101K
€101K
€0
€0
