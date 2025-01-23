Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands at ING ranges from €59.1K per year for Software Engineer 1 to €98.5K per year for Software Engineer 4. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €77.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ING's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
€59.1K
€59.1K
€0
€0
Software Engineer 2
€66.2K
€65.2K
€201.4
€726.5
Software Engineer 3
€82.8K
€81.9K
€0
€964.5
Software Engineer 4
€98.5K
€98.5K
€0
€0
