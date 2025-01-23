← Company Directory
ING
ING Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in Romania at ING ranges from RON 354K to RON 493K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ING's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 379K - RON 447K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 354KRON 379KRON 447KRON 493K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at ING in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 492,934. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ING for the Data Science Manager role in Romania is RON 353,902.

