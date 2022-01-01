← Company Directory
Informatica
Informatica Salaries

Informatica's salary ranges from $13,532 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $323,375 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Informatica. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $13.5K
L2 $21.9K
L3 $36.6K
L4 $59.1K
L5 $86K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $72.4K
Product Manager
Median $62.1K
Solution Architect
Median $164K
Business Development
$88.1K
Corporate Development
$154K
Customer Service
$18.4K
Data Science Manager
$323K
Information Technologist (IT)
$162K
Legal
$302K
Management Consultant
$113K
Marketing
$65.7K
Product Designer
$50.1K
Program Manager
$34.9K
Recruiter
$17.8K
Sales
$124K
Sales Engineer
$247K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$101K
Technical Program Manager
$163K
UX Researcher
$121K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Informatica, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Informatica is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $323,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Informatica is $87,011.

