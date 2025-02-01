← Company Directory
Informatica
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Informatica Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in India at Informatica totals ₹5.65M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.3M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Informatica's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

₹13.64M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Informatica, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Informatica, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Informatica in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,814,683. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Informatica for the Product Manager role in India is ₹4,584,744.

Other Resources