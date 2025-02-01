Software Engineer compensation in India at Informatica ranges from ₹1.15M per year for L1 to ₹7.33M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.6M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Informatica's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹1.15M
₹940K
₹195K
₹18.2K
L2
₹1.93M
₹1.68M
₹184K
₹74K
L3
₹3.1M
₹2.34M
₹568K
₹190K
L4
₹5.04M
₹3.73M
₹819K
₹486K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Informatica, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Informatica, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
