← Company Directory
Informatica
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Informatica Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Informatica ranges from ₹1.15M per year for L1 to ₹7.33M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.6M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Informatica's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
₹1.15M
₹940K
₹195K
₹18.2K
L2
Software Engineer
₹1.93M
₹1.68M
₹184K
₹74K
L3
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.1M
₹2.34M
₹568K
₹190K
L4
Principal Software Engineer
₹5.04M
₹3.73M
₹819K
₹486K
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

₹13.64M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.57M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Informatica, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Informatica, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Informatica in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,326,536. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Informatica for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,543,990.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Informatica

Related Companies

  • Visa
  • NetApp
  • Citrix
  • F5 Networks
  • HPE
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources