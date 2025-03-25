← Company Directory
Google
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer
  • L5
  • Bucharest Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer Level

L5

Levels at Google

Compare Levels
  1. L3SWE II
  2. L4SWE III
  3. L5Senior SWE
    4. Show 5 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
RON 117,331
Base Salary
RON 381,492
Stock Grant ()
RON 117,535
Bonus
RON 31,661

Google logo

RON 90.5K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RON 136K+ (sometimes RON 1.36M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Google

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • Affirm
  • Uber
  • Twitter
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources