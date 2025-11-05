Software Engineer compensation in Greater Ottawa Area at Fortinet ranges from CA$96.8K per year for P1 to CA$184K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Ottawa Area package totals CA$108K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fortinet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
CA$96.8K
CA$89.5K
CA$7.2K
CA$0
P2
CA$121K
CA$107K
CA$14.2K
CA$0
P3
CA$184K
CA$133K
CA$50.7K
CA$0
P4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title