← Company Directory
Fivetran
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Fivetran Salaries

Fivetran's salary ranges from $42,635 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $224,833 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fivetran. Last updated: 6/14/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
IC2 $42.6K
IC3 $60.6K
IC4 $120K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
IC3 $234K
IC4 $225K
Data Scientist
Median $198K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

82 31
82 31
Marketing
Median $183K
Solution Architect
Median $170K
Business Analyst
$151K
Customer Service
$45.2K
Data Analyst
$126K
Financial Analyst
$181K
Product Designer
$166K
Program Manager
$169K
Recruiter
$224K
Sales
$183K
Software Engineering Manager
$89.6K
Technical Program Manager
$86.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Fivetran, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fivetran is Product Manager at the IC4 level with a yearly total compensation of $224,833. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fivetran is $167,169.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fivetran

Related Companies

  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • Quick Base
  • Interactions
  • CloudPassage
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources