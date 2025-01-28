All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in India at Fivetran ranges from ₹3.7M per year for IC2 to ₹10.22M per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.18M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fivetran's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
IC2
₹3.7M
₹2.88M
₹736K
₹76.2K
IC3
₹5.16M
₹3.72M
₹1.44M
₹0
IC4
₹10.22M
₹5.33M
₹4.89M
₹0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fivetran, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)