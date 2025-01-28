← Company Directory
Fivetran
Fivetran Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Fivetran ranges from ₹3.7M per year for IC2 to ₹10.22M per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.18M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fivetran's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
IC2
Software Engineer 2
₹3.7M
₹2.88M
₹736K
₹76.2K
IC3
Senior Software Engineer
₹5.16M
₹3.72M
₹1.44M
₹0
IC4
Staff Software Engineer
₹10.22M
₹5.33M
₹4.89M
₹0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Fivetran, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Fivetran in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹10,216,939. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fivetran for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹4,280,366.

