Fivetran
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Fivetran Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in United States package at Fivetran totals $170K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fivetran's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Fivetran
Solution Architect
Oakland, CA
Total per year
$170K
Level
IC4
Base
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Fivetran?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Fivetran, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Fivetran in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $269,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fivetran for the Solution Architect role in United States is $134,000.

Other Resources