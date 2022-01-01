← Company Directory
Experian
Experian Salaries

Experian's salary ranges from $29,211 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager in Chile at the low-end to $298,500 for a Cybersecurity Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Experian. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $99.8K
L2 $121K
L3 $149K
L4 $167K
L5 $184K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L1 $65.9K
L2 $133K
L3 $157K
Product Manager
Product Manager I $100K
Product Manager II $125K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

Software Engineering Manager
Median $63.1K
Product Designer
Median $110K
Technical Program Manager
Median $190K
Business Analyst
$111K
Business Development
$219K
Copywriter
$98.5K
Data Analyst
$62.7K
Data Science Manager
$55.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$109K
Marketing
$104K
Program Manager
$29.2K
Project Manager
$104K
Sales
$53.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$299K
Solution Architect
$153K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Experian is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Experian is $110,000.

