All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Experian ranges from $65.9K per year for L1 to $157K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Experian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$65.9K
$65.9K
$0
$0
L2
$132K
$117K
$0
$15.2K
L3
$157K
$140K
$0
$16.8K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***