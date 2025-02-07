All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Experian ranges from $100K per year for Product Manager I to $125K per year for Product Manager II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $112K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Experian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Owner
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager I
$100K
$98K
$0
$2.1K
Product Manager II
$125K
$116K
$0
$9K
Senior Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
