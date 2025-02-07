← Company Directory
Experian
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Experian Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in India package at Experian totals ₹5.26M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Experian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
Experian
Software Engineering Manager
Hyderabad, TS, India
Total per year
₹5.26M
Level
hidden
Base
₹4.74M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹516K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Experian?

₹13.71M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.57M+ (sometimes ₹25.71M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Experian in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,696,339. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Experian for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹4,744,367.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Experian

Related Companies

  • ADP
  • Alarm.com
  • TransUnion
  • Asure Software
  • Harmonic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources