Software Engineer compensation in United States at Experian ranges from $99.8K per year for L1 to $184K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Experian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$99.8K
$93.2K
$0
$6.6K
L2
$123K
$116K
$0
$7.2K
L3
$149K
$133K
$0
$15.7K
L4
$168K
$145K
$1.1K
$22.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
