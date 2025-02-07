Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Experian ranges from $99.8K per year for L1 to $184K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Experian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) $99.8K $93.2K $0 $6.6K L2 Software Engineer $123K $116K $0 $7.2K L3 Senior Software Engineer $149K $133K $0 $15.7K L4 Staff Software Engineer $168K $145K $1.1K $22.1K View 1 More Levels

