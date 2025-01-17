← Company Directory
Delivery Hero
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Delivery Hero Sales Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Delivery Hero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PKR 5.33M - PKR 6.07M
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
PKR 4.64MPKR 5.33MPKR 6.07MPKR 6.76M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Delivery Hero, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Delivery Hero in Pakistan sits at a yearly total compensation of PKR 6,761,627. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Delivery Hero for the Sales role in Pakistan is PKR 4,641,456.

