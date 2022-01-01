← Company Directory
Delivery Hero
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Delivery Hero Salaries

Delivery Hero's salary ranges from $12,485 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Singapore at the low-end to $194,804 for a Business Operations in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Delivery Hero. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
IC1 $69.3K
IC2 $96.7K
IC3 $117K
IC4 $148K
IC5 $161K

Mobile Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Product Manager
IC2 $94.1K
IC3 $108K
IC4 $122K
IC5 $143K
Data Scientist
IC1 $103K
IC2 $89K
IC3 $117K
IC4 $136K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Software Engineering Manager
IC1 $146K
IC2 $178K
IC3 $214K
IC4 $142K
IC5 $192K
Product Designer
IC2 $78.2K
IC3 $97.2K
IC4 $111K

UX Designer

Data Science Manager
Median $123K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $95.1K
Recruiter
Median $94.6K
Technical Program Manager
Median $102K
Accountant
$21.6K
Business Operations
$195K
Business Analyst
$13K
Business Development
$137K
Corporate Development
$150K
Customer Service
$30.2K
Data Analyst
$76.1K
Human Resources
$12.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$38.3K
Legal
$130K
Management Consultant
$85.2K
Marketing
$70.2K
Marketing Operations
$112K
Product Design Manager
$115K
Program Manager
$20.4K
Project Manager
$79K
Sales
$20.5K
UX Researcher
$96.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Delivery Hero, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Delivery Hero, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Delivery Hero is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $194,804. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Delivery Hero is $102,863.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Delivery Hero

Related Companies

  • trivago
  • Citi
  • Carvana
  • CoStar Group
  • thredUP
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources