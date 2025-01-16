← Company Directory
Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at Delivery Hero totals €89.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Delivery Hero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Delivery Hero
Analytics Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€89.9K
Level
IC1
Base
€89.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Delivery Hero?

At Delivery Hero, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

At Delivery Hero, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Delivery Hero sits at a yearly total compensation of €108,365. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Delivery Hero for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is €93,553.

Other Resources