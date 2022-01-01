← Company Directory
Carvana
Carvana Salaries

Carvana's salary ranges from $55,720 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $213,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Carvana. Last updated: 3/23/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Engineer I $94.9K
Engineer II $141K
Senior Engineer I $174K
Senior Engineer II $212K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Designer
Median $157K
Project Manager
Median $85.4K

Data Scientist
Median $120K
Product Manager
Median $125K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $213K
Business Analyst
$111K
Chief of Staff
$92.5K
Customer Service
$97.5K
Data Analyst
$69.7K
Financial Analyst
$73.5K
Human Resources
$65.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$57.2K
Legal
$181K
Management Consultant
$113K
Marketing
$114K
Mechanical Engineer
$55.7K
Recruiter
$122K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Carvana, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Carvana is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $213,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carvana is $112,560.

