Software Engineer compensation in United States at Carvana ranges from $94.9K per year for Engineer I to $212K per year for Senior Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $165K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Carvana's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer I
$94.9K
$90.9K
$4K
$0
Engineer II
$141K
$129K
$11.7K
$0
Senior Engineer I
$174K
$158K
$16.5K
$0
Senior Engineer II
$212K
$178K
$32K
$2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Carvana, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)