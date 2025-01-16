All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Germany at Delivery Hero ranges from €97.2K per year for IC1 to €128K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €97.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Delivery Hero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
€97.2K
€85K
€11.5K
€745.6
IC2
€83.6K
€77.8K
€5.2K
€576.4
IC3
€111K
€95.1K
€15.8K
€0
IC4
€128K
€103K
€25K
€0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Delivery Hero, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
At Delivery Hero, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)