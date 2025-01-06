← Company Directory
Wolt
Wolt Salaries

Wolt's salary ranges from $8,263 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Czech Republic at the low-end to $170,144 for a Business Analyst in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wolt. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $132K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $128K
Business Operations Manager
$107K

Business Analyst
$170K
Data Scientist
$125K
Financial Analyst
$152K
Product Design Manager
$144K
Product Manager
$154K
Project Manager
$153K
Sales
$8.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$158K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wolt is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,144. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wolt is $144,488.

