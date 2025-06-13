← Company Directory
Wolt
Wolt Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Germany package at Wolt totals €139K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wolt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
Wolt
Software Engineering Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€139K
Level
L6
Base
€109K
Stock (/yr)
€30.3K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at Wolt?

€146K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Wolt in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €172,211. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wolt for the Software Engineering Manager role in Germany is €138,892.

