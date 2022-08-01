← Company Directory
Cariad
Cariad Salaries

Cariad's salary ranges from $44,666 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Estonia at the low-end to $243,775 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cariad. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $97.3K
Senior Software Engineer $120K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Product Manager
Median $121K
Project Manager
Median $114K

122 114
Solution Architect
Median $103K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $182K
Data Scientist
$117K
Hardware Engineer
$244K
Program Manager
$114K
Recruiter
$44.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cariad is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $243,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cariad is $115,278.

Other Resources